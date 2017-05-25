FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Lenovo Group says FY group revenue US$43 bln, down 4% yty
May 25, 2017 / 4:36 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Lenovo Group says FY group revenue US$43 bln, down 4% yty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd-

* Full year group revenue of us$43bln, down 4% yty, down 3% yty excluding currency impact

* Board has resolved to recommend the payment of a final dividend of hk20.5 cents per share for the year ended march 31, 2017

* FY group profit attributable to equity holders was us$535 million against us$128 million loss recorded in previous year

* For fiscal year ended march 31, 2017, group's global pc unit shipments decreased 1 percent year-on-year to 55.7 million

* "Supply constraints of key components in industry and cost increases will continue to bring short-term challenges to group’s business environment" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

