March 10 Lenovo Group Ltd:
* On March 9, 2017, issuer, co, sole structuring advisor,
joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners entered into
subscription agreement
* "Issuer" is Lenovo Perpetual, "sole structuring advisor"
is Citigroup Global Markets
* Company and issuer will enter into IGN subscription
agreement in relation to issue and subscription of intra-group
notes
* Securities offered are US$850 million 5.375% perpetual
securities in form of cumulative preferred shares of issuer
* Net proceeds from issue of securities will be on-lent by
issuer to company through subscription by issuer for intra-group
notes
