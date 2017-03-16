March 16 Lenovo Group

* $500 mln 3.875 Per Cent. Notes Due 2022; Issue Price: 99.806 Per Cent. Under Its $3 bln Medium Term Note Programme

* listing of notes is expected to become effective on or about march 17, 2017.

* notes will be offered by way of debt issues to professional investors