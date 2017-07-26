BRIEF-Leoch International Technology says units entered into construction contract with Shenzhen Shekou Costal Realty

1 Min Read
July 26 (Reuters) - Leoch International Technology Ltd
* Purchasers (which are indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of company) and developer entered into construction contract
* Developer will provide construction services of property to purchaser
* Consideration payable by purchasers for construction and acquisition of property is is capped at rmb516 million
* Purchasers are Leoch Battery, Leoch Shenzhen and Lihang Battery; developer is Shenzhen Shekou Costal Realty Co