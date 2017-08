March 14 (Reuters) - Leoni AG:

* Supervisory board adopts proposal for election of shareholder representatives

* Elisabetta Castiglioni and dr Klaus Probst have been newly nominated to supervisory board

* Ingrid Hofmann and prof. Dr Klaus Wucherer will not stand again

* Probst will take over from dr Werner Rupp as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)