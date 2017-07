July 27 (Reuters) - LEONI AG:

* ‍SALES FOR PERIOD FROM JANUARY TO JUNE AMOUNT TO EUR 2.44 BILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2016: EUR 2.24 BILLION)​

* ‍H1 EBIT MORE THAN DOUBLED YEAR ON YEAR TO APPROX. EUR 137 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2016: EUR 62 MILLION)​

* HAS DECIDED TODAY TO RAISE ITS EBIT FORECAST FOR WHOLE OF 2017 FROM PREVIOUSLY EUR 180-200 MILLION TO NOW EUR 190-210 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)