* Leon's furniture releases financial results for the fourth quarter ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.43

* Q4 sales rose 5.1 percent to c$704.7 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 1.1 percent

* Total system wide sales grew 5.1% to $704.7 million in Q4 2016

* Revenue grew 5.0% to $588.4 million in Q4-2016

* Directors have declared an increase of quarterly dividend to 12 cents per common share

* Q4 earnings per share $0.46