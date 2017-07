BRIEF-Leonteq announces changes in the board of directors

July 20 (Reuters) - LEONTEQ AG:

* PIERIN VINCENZ, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, DECIDED TO STEP DOWN AT EARLIEST POSSIBLE DATE

* PATRIK GISEL WILL LEAVE THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND PROPOSE A MEMBER OF THE RAIFFEISEN EXECUTIVE BOARD AS SUCCESSOR TO COMMITTEE FOR ELECTION BY SHAREHOLDERS

* ADDITIONALLY, NEW INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS WILL BE PROPOSED FOR ELECTION AT AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING BEFORE THE END OF 2017 Source text - tinyurl.com/y6whk7gt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)