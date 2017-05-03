BRIEF-HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT
May 3 LEOVEGAS AB (PUBL):
* REG-LEOVEGAS Q1 2017: RECORD LAUNCH IN DENMARK AND STRONG START OF Q2
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 43.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA EUR 6.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ROBIN RAMM-ERICSON DECIDE TO LEAVE CHAIR ROLE
* MÅRTEN FORSTE PROPOSED AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
WASHINGTON, May 5 The head of the Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, said on Friday that the agency is continuing a sweeping regulatory review, keen to adapt rules to the digital age and get rid of rules that he said are barriers to business.