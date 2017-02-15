FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-LeoVegas Q4 EBITDA jumps to 10.0 mln euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
February 15, 2017 / 7:22 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-LeoVegas Q4 EBITDA jumps to 10.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - LeoVegas AB (Publ):

* Q4 revenue 41.2 million euros ($43.56 million) versus 26.0 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 10.0 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago

* Long-term targets: to reach 300 million euros in revenue in 2018

* Long-term targets: to achieve an EBITDA margin of approximately 15 pct in 2018

* Aims for long-term EBITDA margin of at least 15 pct with the assumption that 100 pct of revenue will be generated in regulated markets in which gaming taxes are in effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.