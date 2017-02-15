BRIEF-LeoVegas Q4 EBITDA jumps to 10.0 mln euros

Feb 15 (Reuters) - LeoVegas AB (Publ):

* Q4 revenue 41.2 million euros ($43.56 million) versus 26.0 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 10.0 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago

* Long-term targets: to reach 300 million euros in revenue in 2018

* Long-term targets: to achieve an EBITDA margin of approximately 15 pct in 2018

* Aims for long-term EBITDA margin of at least 15 pct with the assumption that 100 pct of revenue will be generated in regulated markets in which gaming taxes are in effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)