BRIEF-Lerado Financial Group Says unit to dispose of property

March 16 (Reuters) - Lerado Financial Group Co Ltd :

* Discloseable Transaction Disposal Of Property

* Vendor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, has entered into provisional agreements with purchasers

* Deal for total consideration of approximately hk$61 million

* Lerado h.k. Limited has agreed to sell property

* Preliminary gain in estimated sum of about hk$1.7 million before tax and expenses is expected to accrue to group as a result of disposal

