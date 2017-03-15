FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2017 / 11:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Lerado Financial Group Says unit to dispose of property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Lerado Financial Group Co Ltd :

* Discloseable Transaction Disposal Of Property

* Vendor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, has entered into provisional agreements with purchasers

* Deal for total consideration of approximately hk$61 million

* Lerado h.k. Limited has agreed to sell property

* Preliminary gain in estimated sum of about hk$1.7 million before tax and expenses is expected to accrue to group as a result of disposal

