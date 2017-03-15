BRIEF-Lerado Financial Group Says unit to dispose of property

March 16 (Reuters) - Lerado Financial Group Co Ltd :
* Discloseable Transaction Disposal Of Property
* Vendor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, has entered into provisional agreements with purchasers
* Deal for total consideration of approximately hk$61 million
* Lerado h.k. Limited has agreed to sell property
* Preliminary gain in estimated sum of about hk$1.7 million before tax and expenses is expected to accrue to group as a result of disposal
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: