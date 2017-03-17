FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Leroey Seafood not satisfied with proposed cod trawler regulations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Leroey Seafood Group Asa

* Says not satisfied with government's proposal for regulatory change of cod trawlers, which implies a reduction of the group's basic quota of 20 percent

* Says main elements in the proposal seem to be that the government proposes to remove the so-called trawler fleet land-lock obligation system, partly in return for payment of financial compensation and partly a reduction in the company's basic quota

* Plans to study proposal in detail and assess it in its entirety, including legal aspects

* Hopes that company's input to further political discussions will be heard, so that final resolution provides best possible grounds for future development of our sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

