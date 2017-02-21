BRIEF-Leroy Seafood Q4 operating result in line, sees strong Q1

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Leroy Seafood Group Asa

* q4 ebit before fair value adjustment NOK 1,017 million compared with NOK 353 million in Q4 2015 (Reuters poll NOK 1.01 billion)

* q4 total revenue NOK 4,924 million compared with NOK 3,564 million in the same period of 2015 (Reuters poll NOK 4.91 billion)

* sees 2017 harvest volume 180,000 tonnes including associates versus previous guidance of 180,000 tonnes

* Based on estimated harvest volume and good market prospects, group currently expects earnings in q1 2017 to be strong

* proposes 2016 dividend of nok 13 per share (Reuters poll nok 17.8)

* Biomass at sea end q4/16 at 108,413 tonnes versus 108,270 tonnes end q4/15

* sees global salmon industry supply up 1.7 percent in 2017

says expected contract share in q1 is about 30 percent, with higher harvest volume than q1 2016