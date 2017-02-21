FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Leroy Seafood Q4 operating result in line, sees strong Q1
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 21, 2017 / 5:46 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Leroy Seafood Q4 operating result in line, sees strong Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Leroy Seafood Group Asa

* q4 ebit before fair value adjustment NOK 1,017 million compared with NOK 353 million in Q4 2015 (Reuters poll NOK 1.01 billion)

* q4 total revenue NOK 4,924 million compared with NOK 3,564 million in the same period of 2015 (Reuters poll NOK 4.91 billion)

* sees 2017 harvest volume 180,000 tonnes including associates versus previous guidance of 180,000 tonnes

* Based on estimated harvest volume and good market prospects, group currently expects earnings in q1 2017 to be strong

* proposes 2016 dividend of nok 13 per share (Reuters poll nok 17.8)

* Biomass at sea end q4/16 at 108,413 tonnes versus 108,270 tonnes end q4/15

* sees global salmon industry supply up 1.7 percent in 2017

* says expected contract share in q1 is about 30 percent, with higher harvest volume than q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.