April 10 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing

* Says it sees Q1 net profit at 103-132 million yuan ($14.91-$19.11 million) from 114.7 million yuan net profit a year earlier

($1 = 6.9065 Chinese yuan renminbi)