BRIEF-B3IT Management acquires consulting company Sentensia Q
* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 24 MILLION PLUS ADJUSTED EQUITY OF SEK 1.5 MILLION
July 6 Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing
* Says Jia Yueting resigns from chairman post
* Says Jia Yueting will not take any posts in the company, but remains as controlling shareholder of the company
Visa Inc - announced availability of Visa checkout with Air Canada, Canada's largest airline