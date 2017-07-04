COLUMN-"Taper Tantrum II": A less scary sequel for emerging markets: McGeever
LONDON, July 4 The fright factor in sequels is often less acute than in original features.
July 4 Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing
* Says local court freezes shares owned by founder Jia Yueting
* Says local court to freeze 26.03 percent worth of shares in Leeco owned by Jia for 3 years
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tEGH6d
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
MOSCOW, July 4 Russian and Chinese sovereign wealth funds, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and China Investment Corporation (CIC), will inject an additional $1 billion into the capital of their joint fund, the Russia-China Investment Fund, RDIF said on Tuesday.