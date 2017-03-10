Accenture's net revenue rises 4.7 percent
March 23 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 4.7 percent increase in quarterly net revenue, helped by strong demand for its digital and cloud services.
March 10 Leshi Internet Information And Technology Corp Beijing
* Says board decides to relinquish its controlling shareholder rights in e-commerce unit Lemall
* Quicklogic Corp announces pricing of $15.0 million public offering of common stock