BRIEF-Dextera Surgical reports Q3 loss per share of $0.50
* Dextera surgical reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
April 27 Leucadia National Corp:
* Leucadia National Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.75
* Qtrly net revenues $2.9 billion versus $2.02 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dextera surgical reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
* Chuy's Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results