5 months ago
BRIEF-Leucrotta announces a significant increase in production
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Leucrotta announces a significant increase in production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Leucrotta Exploration Inc:

* Leucrotta announces a significant increase in production and a material extension to the boundaries of company's lower montney turbidite light oil resource play

* Leucrotta Exploration Inc - as a result of tie-in of four wells, Leucrotta has increased production to over 3,000 boepd (25pct oil and ngls)

* Leucrotta Exploration Inc - estimates it will exit 2017 with annualized cash flow of approximately $25 million and net debt of approximately $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

