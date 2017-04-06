FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2017 / 4:23 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Leucrotta exploration inc. Increases size of bought deal financing to $80 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Leucrotta Exploration Inc

* Leucrotta Exploration Inc. Increases size of bought deal financing to $80 million

* Leucrotta Exploration Inc- underwriters have agreed to increase size of bought-deal financing

* Leucrotta Exploration - aggregate gross proceeds from increased common share financing and flow-through share financing will be approximately $80 million

* Leucrotta- will now issue 33.3 million shares at $2.25 per share;1.9 million common shares to be issued on flow-through basis at $2.70 per flow-through share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

