May 30, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Leucrotta Exploration Q1 FFO per share $ 0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Leucrotta Exploration Inc:

* Leucrotta Exploration Inc Q1 2017 financial and operating results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly FFO per share $ 0.01

* Qtrly oil and natural gas sales $4.9 million versus $2.3 million last year

* Leucrotta Exploration Inc - qtrly oil equivalent production 1,881 boe/d versus 1,251 boe/d

* Exit production at March 31, 2017 was approximately 3,000 boe/d

* Leucrotta Exploration-is well financed to continue with business plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

