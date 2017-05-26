BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit facility

May 26 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co:

* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing

* Levi Strauss & Co - restated credit agreement modifies certain terms of existing credit agreement including extending term of agreement to may 2022

* Levi Strauss & Co - restated credit agreement reduces borrowings interest rate from libor plus 125 - 200 basis points to libor plus 125 - 175 basis points

* Levi Strauss & Co - restated credit agreement provides for reduction rate for undrawn availability from 25 - 30 basis points to 20 basis points