July 11 Levi Strauss & Co:

* Q2 net revenues $1.07 billion versus $1.01 billion

* Full year 2017 revenue growth guidance raised to 2-4 percent range in constant currency

* On reported basis, gross margin for Q2 was 52.3 percent of revenues compared with 51.1 percent in same quarter of fiscal 2016

* Qtrly net income attributable to Levi Strauss & Co. $17.5 million versus $30.7 million