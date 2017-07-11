BRIEF-Saturn Oil & Gas announces joint operating, farm-in agreement at Flaxcombe
* Saturn Oil & Gas announces joint operating and farm-in agreement at Flaxcombe
July 11 Levi Strauss & Co:
* Q2 net revenues $1.07 billion versus $1.01 billion
* Full year 2017 revenue growth guidance raised to 2-4 percent range in constant currency
* On reported basis, gross margin for Q2 was 52.3 percent of revenues compared with 51.1 percent in same quarter of fiscal 2016
* Qtrly net income attributable to Levi Strauss & Co. $17.5 million versus $30.7 million Source text: (bit.ly/2uO1Okm) Further company coverage:
* Saturn Oil & Gas announces joint operating and farm-in agreement at Flaxcombe
WASHINGTON, July 11 The top U.S. Senate Republican said on Tuesday he would unveil a revised version of major healthcare legislation sought by President Donald Trump on Thursday but deep divisions within the party left the stalled bill's prospects uncertain.