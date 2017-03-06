FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lexaria Bioscience announces intention to complete US$2,500,000 brokered private placement
March 6, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Lexaria Bioscience announces intention to complete US$2,500,000 brokered private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Lexaria Bioscience Corp:

* Lexaria bioscience announces intention to complete us$2,500,000 brokered private placement

* Lexaria bioscience corp - private placement basis, units of company at a price per unit of us$0.42 for total gross proceeds of up to us$2.5 million

* Lexaria bioscience corp - net proceeds of offering will be used to fund company's research collaboration with national research council canada

* Lexaria bioscience - net proceeds of offering will be used to fund company's research collaboration with national research council canada, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

