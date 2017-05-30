FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lexaria's Ambarii entered into LOI with Naturally Splendid Enterprises
May 30, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Lexaria's Ambarii entered into LOI with Naturally Splendid Enterprises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Lexaria Bioscience Corp:

* Lexaria Bioscience - co's 50 percent owned JV unit Ambarii trade corporation has entered into a LOI with naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd

* Lexaria Bioscience - LOI for production, sale, distribution of Ambarii's proprietary sublingual full spectrum hemp cbd tablets in Japan and South Korea

* Lexaria Bioscience Corp - in addition to revenue generated from product sales, Ambarii will also receive a royalty on all sales

* Lexaria Bioscience-under terms, JV unit to manufacture, supply Ambarii CBD tablets to naturally splendid for exclusive distribution in Japan, South Korea

* Lexaria Bioscience- JV unit expects Japan and South Korea markets to contribute to "meaningful revenue growth" in 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

