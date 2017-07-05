BRIEF-Macau Legend Development says unit entered non-legally binding letter of intent
* Pursuant to LOI, purchaser is required to pay a refundable deposit of HK$460 million
July 5 Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd
* Hsiao Shih-Jin resigned as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, July 5 French carmaker PSA Group secured unconditional EU antitrust approval on Wednesday to acquire General Motors' German unit Opel, a move which will help it better compete with market leader Volkswagen.