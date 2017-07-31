FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leyou Technologies updates on investment agreement
July 31, 2017 / 11:50 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Leyou Technologies updates on investment agreement

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd :

* Company entered into an investment agreement with Guangzhou Radiance Software Technology Co. Ltd.

* Co to invest an amount of $1 million for equity interest in Guangzhou Radiance

* Company has agreed to designate a wholly-owned foreign enterprise to be established in People's Republic Of China

* Upon completion of proposed investment, prc subsidiary will hold 51% of entire issued share capital of Guangzhou Radiance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

