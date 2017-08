Feb 28 (Reuters) - LG Electronics Inc:

* LG Electronics to build U.S. factory for home appliances in Tennessee

* Says plans to construct new, $250 million, 829,000-square-foot home appliance manufacturing facility near Clarksville, Tennessee

* Under agreements with State of Tennessee, Montgomery County, company to get grants, tax incentives, other programmatic support for plant