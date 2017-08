April 24 (Reuters) - LGC Capital Ltd:

* LGC Capital & Groombridge announces first Cuban import agreement

* LGC Capital Ltd - signed import agreement of CDN $2.2 million for delivery of construction equipment, spare parts, equipment, food, to be exported to Cuba

* LGC Capital Ltd says will finance opportunity and it is secured by a tier one Canadian bank