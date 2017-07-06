BRIEF-Hope Bancorp's Steven Koh passes on chairmanship responsibilities to Scott Yoon-Suk Whang
July 6 LGI Homes Inc:
* LGI Homes Inc Reports record June and second quarter 2017 home closings
* As of end of June 2017, company had 71 active selling communities
* LGI Homes Inc says home closings during June 2017 was 623 homes up from 355 home closings in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Moody's places Bahamas' Baa3 ratings on review for downgrade