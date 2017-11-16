FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LHC Group and Almost Family have agreed to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction​
#Market News
November 16, 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - LHC Group Inc

* LHC Group Inc - LHC Group and Almost Family Inc have agreed to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction​

* LHC Group Inc - ‍merger is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per diluted share for both companies​

* LHC Group Inc - ‍merger agreement unanimously approved by boards of directors of each company​

* LHC Group Inc - ‍Almost Family shareholders will receive 0.9150 shares of lhc group for each existing almost Family share​

* LHC Group Inc - ‍$25 million in run-rate cost synergies identified as part of deal​

* LHC Group Inc - ‍upon closing of transaction, LHC Group shareholders will own 58.5 pct and almost family shareholders will own 41.5 pct of combined company​

* LHC Group Inc - ‍Keith Myers, current chairman and CEO of LHC Group, will be named chairman and chief executive officer of combined company​

* LHC Group Inc - ‍stock issuance in merger is expected to be tax-free to shareholders of both companies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

