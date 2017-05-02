May 2 LHC Group Inc:

* LHC Group and Baptist announce joint venture to provide home health and hospice care

* Expects annualized revenue from the JV transaction of approximately $25 million

* Expects JV transaction will be slightly accretive to LHC Group’s 2017 earnings per share

* Co, Baptist sign definitive agreement to form new joint venture to enhance home health and hospice services in Tennessee and Mississippi