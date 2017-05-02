Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 LHC Group Inc:
* LHC Group and Baptist announce joint venture to provide home health and hospice care
* Expects annualized revenue from the JV transaction of approximately $25 million
* Expects JV transaction will be slightly accretive to LHC Group’s 2017 earnings per share
* Co, Baptist sign definitive agreement to form new joint venture to enhance home health and hospice services in Tennessee and Mississippi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.