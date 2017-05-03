BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 LHC Group Inc:
* LHC Group reports first quarter 2017 EPS of $0.53 on revenue of $246.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $246.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $242.2 million
* LHC Group Inc - raised its fiscal year 2017 guidance for net service revenue to be in an expected range of $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion
* LHC Group Inc - total comparable-quarter organic growth in hospice admissions for Q1 was 6.2%
* Net service revenue increased 10.8% to $246.6 million for Q1 of 2017 compared with $222.6 million for Q1 of 2016
* LHC Group Inc - total comparable-quarter organic growth in home health admissions for Q1 was 11.7%
* LHC Group Inc says fully diluted earnings per share to be in an expected range of $2.23 to $2.33 in FY
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.