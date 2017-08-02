FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LHC Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.63
August 2, 2017 / 9:34 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-LHC Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.63

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Lhc Group Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 revenue $260.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $254.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lhc group inc - raised its fiscal year 2017 guidance for net service revenue to be in an expected range of $1.030 billion to $1.045 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.29, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lhc group inc - raised its fiscal year 2017 guidance for fully diluted earnings per share to be in an expected range of $2.30 to $2.40

* Lhc group inc qtrly total comparable-quarter organic growth in home health admissions was 10.4%

* Lhc group inc qtrly total comparable-quarter organic growth in hospice admissions 4.6%

* Lhc group inc - net service revenue increased 15.1% to $260.2 million for q2 of 2017 compared with $226.0 million for q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

