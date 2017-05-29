FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 29, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket Holdings updates on share transfer deals and resumption of trading

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 29 May 2017

* Was informed on 26 May Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce entered into share transfer agreement with Alibaba (China) Technology Co​

* ‍shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co agreed to transfer 201.5 million domestic shares of co to Alibaba (China) Technology Co​

* Informed that on 26 may 2017, shanghai yiguo e-commerce co., ltd entered into share transfer agreement with Bailian Group Co., Ltd

* ‍shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co agreed to transfer 22.4 million domestic shares of co to Bailian Group​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

