May 2 Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd
:
* Lianhua Huashang entered into acquisition agreement with
Bailian Group
* Deal for a cash consideration of rmb970.8 million
* Lianhua Huashang agreed to purchase 100% equity interest
in Yiwu City Life
* Company entered into disposal agreement with Bailian Group
for a cash consideration of rmb378.6 million
* Bailian agreed to purchase, and company conditionally
agreed to sell, 100% equity interest in Lianhua Live and Fresh
