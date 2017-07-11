BRIEF-Shenzhen Jinxinnong Technology to issue up to 670 mln yuan convertible bonds
* Says it plans to issue up to 670 million yuan ($98.53 million) convertible bonds
July 11 Liaoning Cheng Da Co Ltd
* Says shareholder scraps plans to sell company shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sZsOAf
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says resolved to allot 1 million equity shares of INR 10 each as bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: