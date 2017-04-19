FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Libbey expects Q1 net loss in range of $6 mln to $8 mln
April 19, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Libbey expects Q1 net loss in range of $6 mln to $8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Libbey Inc:

* Libbey Inc provides first quarter business update

* Q1 sales $173 million versus I/B/E/S view $179.7 million

* Libbey Inc- expects Q1 of 2017 net loss in range of $6 million to $8 million, compared to net income of $0.7 million in prior year Q1

* Libbey Inc - Q1 profitability impacted by "stronger competitive pressures", a continuation of end-market trends observed during H2 of last year

* Libbey Inc- estimate furnace rebuilds, technology investments, foreign currency negatively impacted Q1 y-o-y adjusted EBITDA comparisons about $11 million

* Libbey - estimate furnace rebuilds, technology investments, foreign currency negatively impacted Q1 y-o-y adjusted EBITDA comparisons by about $11 million

* Libbey Inc- "also taking pricing actions in both u.s. And Mexico to improve margins"

* Libbey Inc- updated capital spending plan to reduce 2017 capital expenditures to low end of our previously guided range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

