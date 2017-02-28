UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
Feb 28 Libbey Inc
* Libbey Inc announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Q4 sales $205.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $220 million
* Sees 2017 net sales flat to slightly down on an as reported basis, compared to full-year 2016
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures in range of $50 million to $55 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin of 13 percent to 14 percent
* Libbey Inc qtrly loss per share $0.10
* Libbey Inc says Toledo work stoppage negatively impacted net sales by estimated $7 million to $9 million and income before income taxes by about $7 million to $8 million in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes