* Liberty global plc- ceo michael t. Fries 2016 total compensation was $40.1 million versus $27.7 million in 2015 - sec filing

* Liberty global plc co-cfo charles bracken's 2016 total compensation was $10.8 million versus $8.4 million in 2015 - sec filing

* Liberty global plc- co-cfo bernard g. Dvorak's 2016 total compensation was $11.5 million versus $9.2 million in 2015 - sec filing