BRIEF-American Tower prices senior notes offering
* American Tower Corp - notes will have an interest rate of 3.55% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.773% of their face value
June 27 Liberty Global Plc
* Liberty Global - on june 21, its unit facility aq borrower entered into an additional facility accession agreement
* Liberty Global - under terms of aq accession agreement, certain lenders have agreed to provide a eur 600 million term loan facility to facility aq borrower
* Says final maturity date for facility aq will be june 15, 2029
* Estimates its liquidity needs over the next twelve-month period to range from $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion