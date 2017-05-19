FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Liberty Global says Telenet Financing USD entered into financing by way of additional facility drawn under credit agreement originally dated Aug 1, 2007
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Liberty Global says Telenet Financing USD entered into financing by way of additional facility drawn under credit agreement originally dated Aug 1, 2007

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc

* Liberty Global - Telenet Financing USD entered into financing by way of additional facility drawn under credit agreement originally dated August 1, 2007

* Liberty Global - Facility AI2 borrower, among others, Bank of Nova Scotia as facility agent entered into $500.0 million additional facility accession agreement

* Liberty Global - Under terms of AI2 accession agreement, certain lenders agreed to provide a $500.0 million term loan facility to facility AI2 borrower

* Liberty Global Plc - Final maturity date for facility AI2 will be June 30, 2025 Source text: [bit.ly/2pUz7U9] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.