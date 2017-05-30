FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Liberty Holdings names David Munro as CEO, effective immediately​
May 30, 2017 / 5:19 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Liberty Holdings names David Munro as CEO, effective immediately​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd:

* Liberty holdings ltd - ‍david munro, will assume role of chief executive officer of liberty holdings, effective immediately​

* Liberty holdings ltd - ‍appointment of munro follows resignation of thabo dloti from board with immediate effect​

* Liberty holdings- ‍thabo leaves liberty "following difference of opinion with board on immediate focus of company"

* Liberty holdings ltd - ‍munro is the current ceo of standard bank group's corporate & investment banking (cib) division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

