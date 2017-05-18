FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Liberty Holdings Q1 group indexed new business up 6 pct
May 18, 2017 / 3:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Liberty Holdings Q1 group indexed new business up 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd:

* Upward trend in group sales observed in H2 2016 continued in Q1 of 2017, with group indexed new business up 6% compared to Q1 of 2016

* New business margins for quarter remained under pressure

* Says lower economic growth and rand volatility during quarter continued to impact operating performance

* Q1 ended 31st March assets under management amounted to 682 bln rand (31 December 2016: 676 bln rand)

* Says group remains well capitalised post downgrade of south africa's sovereign credit rating in april 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

