Standard Chartered Bank's Zambia unit appoints new CEO
LUSAKA, Feb 28 Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Plc has appointed Herman Kasekende as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, it said on Tuesday.
Feb 24 Liberty Holdings Ltd:
* Headline earnings for year ended Dec. 31 2016 amounted to r2 207 million, down 46,2 pct compared to 4 102 million rand in 2015
* "we are in advanced stages of acquiring a life licence in Nigeria"
* FY net customer cash inflows amounted to 7,7 billion rand(Dec. 31 2015: 15,2 billion rand)
* FY end total assets under management increased marginally to 676 billion rand versus 668 billion rand
* Board has approved and declared a gross final dividend of 415 cents per ordinary share
* Operating conditions are expected to remain tough and pressure on consumer disposable income is likely to continue
* Lower returns from investment markets and a challenging consumer environment contributed to weaker earnings in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Confirms that it and its JV Partner in advanced discussions regarding possible sale of their interests in Leadenhall Building Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q4 operating loss 453.8 million Swedish crowns ($50.17 million) versus profit 78.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0451 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)