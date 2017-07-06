July 6 Hsn Inc:
* Liberty Interactive enters into agreement to acquire HSN,
Inc.
* HSN Inc says Liberty Interactive intends to issue 53.4
million shares of QVC series A common stock to HSNI shareholders
* Entered into an agreement whereby Liberty Interactive will
acquire 62% of HSNI it does not already own in an all-stock
transaction
* HSNI shareholders will receive fixed consideration of 1.65
shares of Series A QVC group common stock for every share of
HSNI common stock
* Says upon closing, Liberty Interactive board of directors
will be expanded by one to include a director from HSNI board of
directors
* Total enterprise value for HSNI of $2.6 billion, an equity
value of $2.1 billion, and consideration of $40.36 per HSNI
share
* Following completion of transaction, Liberty Interactive
expects to continue its repurchases of QVC group common stock
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: