March 16 (Reuters) - Liberty Kenya Holdings Ltd:

* FY ended Dec 2016 total income of 9.02 billion shillings versus 8.27 billion shillings year ago

* FY profit before income tax of 941.9 million shillings versus 953.7 million shillings year ago

* Says board does not recommend the payment of a dividend