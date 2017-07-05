BRIEF-Triple-S Management agrees to Medicaid contract extension
* Triple-S Management Corp - agrees to Medicaid contract extension
July 5 Liberty Media Corp:
* Liberty media corporation launches secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series c liberty formula one group common stock
* Liberty media says certain selling stockholders offering up to 12.5 million shares of liberty's series c liberty formula one group common stock
* Says selling stockholders will receive all of net proceeds from sale of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Triple-S Management Corp - agrees to Medicaid contract extension
* Apple Hospitality REIT president and CEO Justin Knight injured in plane crash