BRIEF-Alio Gold Inc Q2 average selling price realized was $1,252/oz
* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance
July 6 Liberty Media Corp
* Liberty media corporation prices secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series c liberty formula one common stock
* Liberty media corp -pricing of public offering on behalf of certain selling stockholders of 12.5 million shares of liberty's series c liberty formula one common stock
* Liberty media corp says pricing of secondary offering set at $35.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance
* Sierra Metals Inc says its common shares have been approved for listing on NYSE market