BRIEF-Liberty Media says launch of underwritten public offering of up to $1.17 bln

May 16 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp

* Launch of underwritten public offering of up to amount of $1.17 billion of shares of Liberty's series C Liberty Formula One Group common stock,

* Offering of shares of Liberty's series C Liberty Formula One Group common stock, par value $0.01 per share

* Net proceeds of Liberty's primary offering will be attributed to Formula One Group

* Expects to use net proceeds of offering of shares of FWONK to repay existing indebtedness of subsidiary of Delta Topco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: